Gopilall, De Vieira’s centuries book RHT playoff spot

The Berbice Cricket Board’s organised Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15, 50 overs-a-side tournament continued last week with victories for Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes, No. 73, Tucber Park Cricket Club and the Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club ‘A’ Teams, effectively booking their spots in the playoffs alongside Albion Community Centre Cricket Club, Achievers Cricket Club and Kendall’s Union.

National Under-15 batsman Mahendra Gopilall blasted an attacking 143 for defending Berbice Under-15 champions Rose Hall Town while his teammate Jonathan De Vieira smashed his maiden century.

Jonathan Rampersaud added 83 from just 48 balls to see them posting 466-7 from 45 overs against Blairmont ‘B’ who could only muster 74 all out in reply…..