Jeffery records early win in CAREBACO Championships

The Guyanese badminton contingent was off to a mixed start with Tyrese Jeffery registering the country’s first win while Akili Haynes suffered their first loss in the CAREBACO Caribbean International and Regional Junior & Senior Badminton Championships currently underway in Suriname.

Jeffery opened with a victory over Barbados’ James Gooding, winning 25-23 and 21-18 before advancing to the second round and disposing of Suriname’s Kevin Karg 22-20 in both sets to reach the quarter finals of the boys singles at the Ring Sports Center.

Meanwhile, Haynes did not show that much of a fight, losing the first round encounter to Jun Lim Cheung who was playing at home, 21-16, 21-10…..