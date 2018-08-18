Sports

Jeffery records early win in CAREBACO Championships

By Staff Writer
Tyrese Jeffrey in action during the competition.

The Guyanese badminton contingent was off to a mixed start with Tyrese Jeffery registering the country’s first win while Akili Haynes suffered their first loss in the CAREBACO Caribbean International and Regional Junior & Senior Badminton Championships currently underway in Suriname.

 Jeffery opened with a victory over Barbados’ James Gooding, winning 25-23 and 21-18 before advancing to the second round and disposing of Suriname’s Kevin Karg 22-20 in both sets to reach the quarter finals of the boys singles at the Ring Sports Center.

 Meanwhile, Haynes did not show that much of a fight, losing the first round encounter to Jun Lim Cheung who was playing at home, 21-16, 21-10…..

