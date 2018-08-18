Ninvalle confident of capturing second C/bean title 

Former Caribbean under – 11 champion Kaysan Ninvalle is confident of capturing his second singles title at this year’s edition of the Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championship, set for the Dominican Republic from August 26 – 31.

Ninvalle, who will trade serves in the under – 13 category this year, captured gold in the under – 11 singles category in Jamaica two years ago.

“Yeah, I’m confident of capturing another title…I know it won’t be easy, but I just have to put my mind to it and play hard,” Ninvalle told Stabroek Sport during a recent interview. ….