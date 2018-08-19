Sports

Brathwaite, Melius stroke half centuries

By Staff Writer
Shain Brathwaite stroked 72 for Barbados

In the second round of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 50-over tournament, defending champions, Guyana were given a bye while Jamaica, Barbados and Windward Islands recorded victories yesterday.

At Arnos Vale, Barbados made 193-7 from 43 overs with Shain Brathwaite smashing 72 from 114 balls. His innings included four sixes and five fours and he shared in a 67-run stand for the first wicket with Mekhail Marshall who stroked a run-a-ball 29 with a pair of sixes and  three fours.

Justyn Gangoo was the most economical bowler with 2-18 while Avinash Mahabirsingh and Teron Jadoo picked up 2-47 and 2-57 respectively…..

