Guyana Beverage Inc. to sponsor Titans Table tennis tournament

By Staff Writer
The launch party at Thursday’s ceremony, from left to right: Former Caribbean men’s singles champion Kevin Farley of Barbados, Dwain Dick, Raymond Govinda and Daniel Thomas.

The Titans Table Tennis Club in partnership with the Guyana Beverage Incorporated, officially launched the VIVA Water Slammer Rammer Championships Thursday at the Red Cross Building, Eve Leary.

The two-day tournament which caters for junior players in several categories, will run from September 8th-9th at Marian Academy. Registration will take place from 8:00am to 9:00am on the opening day with competitive play set to commence immediately afterwards.

President of the Titans Table Tennis Club, Dwain Dick, disclosed that 11 categories will be contested, 10 juniors and the B Class division. The junior players will compete in the boys and girls singles from the Under-9 to the Under-18 divisions…..

Ramdhani storms into Women’s Singles Semis

