Local pugilists Pompey, Wright stop opponents

On the penultimate night of the third edition of the Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Tournament, the local pugilists shone the brightest among the young Regional stars and did not disappoint the patrons that showed up at the National Gymnasium.

Last night, Guyana’s Shaquille Wright got the better of St Lucia’s Sherwin Christopher while Emmanuel Pompey outclassed Jamaica’s Rhamone Chung.

Both Wright and Pompey stopped their opponents within the distance. ….