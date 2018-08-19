Mahadeo spins Port Mourant to victory in Ramnaresh Sarwan U17 tourney

The Berbice Cricket Board/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Knockout 50-overs Cricket Tournament bowled off earlier this week with only three games possible due to rain. In one of the matches, Doorsammy Mahadeo was able to spin Port Mourant to victory while Albion and defending champions, Rose Hall Town Bakewell secured early wins against No. 73, Tamarind Root Cricket Club and Rose Hall Canje respectively.

At the Port Mourant Ground, the home team romped to a nine-wicket win after they won the toss and sent the visitors to have first strike where they struggled to 74 all out after facing just 22 overs.

Mahadeo bamboozled the batsmen to earn 7-14 from 7.3 overs. Only three batsmen managed double figures with Zameer Shaw being the top scorer with 26. In response, Rampertab Ramnauth and Dave Ramgoolam both remained unbeaten on 19 while Fardeen Khan was the lone wicket to fall for 18 as Port Mourant raced to 75-1 in 21 overs…..