Sports

Mahadeo spins Port Mourant to victory in Ramnaresh Sarwan U17 tourney

-wins for Albion, Rose Hall Town Bakewell

By Staff Writer
Doorsammy Mahadeo picked up 7-14

The Berbice Cricket Board/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Knockout 50-overs Cricket Tournament bowled off earlier this week with only three games possible due to rain.  In one of the matches, Doorsammy Mahadeo was able to spin Port Mourant to victory while Albion and defending champions, Rose Hall Town Bakewell secured early wins against No. 73, Tamarind Root Cricket Club and Rose Hall Canje respectively.

At the Port Mourant Ground, the home team romped to a nine-wicket win after they won the toss and sent the visitors to have first strike where they struggled to 74 all out after facing just 22 overs.

Mahadeo bamboozled the batsmen to earn 7-14 from 7.3 overs. Only three batsmen managed double figures with Zameer Shaw being the top scorer with 26. In response, Rampertab Ramnauth and Dave Ramgoolam both remained unbeaten on 19 while Fardeen Khan was the lone wicket to fall for 18 as Port Mourant raced to 75-1 in 21 overs…..

More in Sports

Trophy Stall support for Guyana Cup 2018

Guyana Beverage Inc. to sponsor Titans Table tennis tournament

Indonesia welcomes Asia with explosive opening ceremony

Indonesia welcomes Asia with explosive opening ceremony

Pollard leads from front as Stars end two-year wait for victory

Albion and Blairmont advance to Semifinals.

NA United in upset win over Buxton in GFF Elite League

New school prevail over old school in exhibition TT matches 

By

Ramdhani storms into Women’s Singles Semis

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web