NA United in upset win over Buxton in GFF Elite League

The struggling New Amsterdam [NA] United secured only their second win to date in the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League, upsetting Buxton United 2-1 on Friday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Fresh off their 1-1 draw with giant Western Tigers, Buxton United secured the early lead, as Paul Kingston etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the third minute.

However, recent recruit Kevin Cottoy equalised for the Berbicians, compliments of a 17th minute conversion. The contest remained unchanged heading into the half-time interval…..