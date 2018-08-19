New school prevail over old school in exhibition TT matches 

It was an electrifying atmosphere in the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall last evening as Guyana’s new school table tennis team brushed aside their old school counterparts 5-2 in a number of exhibition matches.

The most exciting match of the exhibition affair happened to be the final match of the evening which saw Guyana’s former 14-time champion Sydney Christophe of

the old school team, defeating the current men’s national champion Christopher Franklyn 2-0…..