New school prevail over old school in exhibition TT matches 

It was an electrifying atmosphere in the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall last evening as Guyana’s new school table tennis team brushed aside their old school counterparts 5-2 in a number of exhibition matches.
The most exciting match of the exhibition affair happened to be the final match of the evening which saw Guyana’s former 14-time champion Sydney Christophe of
the old school team, defeating the current men’s national champion Christopher Franklyn 2-0…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web