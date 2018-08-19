Sports

New school prevail over old school in exhibition TT matches 

—Old school’s Christophe defeat current national champion Franklin 2-0 

By
The new school team poses for a photo prior to the commencement of the exhibition affair

It was an electrifying atmosphere in the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall last evening as Guyana’s new school table tennis team brushed aside their old school counterparts 5-2 in a number of exhibition matches. 

 The most exciting match of the exhibition affair happened to be the final match of the evening which saw Guyana’s former 14-time champion Sydney Christophe of

the old school team, defeating the current men’s national champion Christopher Franklyn 2-0…..

More in Sports

Trophy Stall support for Guyana Cup 2018

Guyana Beverage Inc. to sponsor Titans Table tennis tournament

Indonesia welcomes Asia with explosive opening ceremony

Indonesia welcomes Asia with explosive opening ceremony

Pollard leads from front as Stars end two-year wait for victory

Albion and Blairmont advance to Semifinals.

Mahadeo spins Port Mourant to victory in Ramnaresh Sarwan U17 tourney

NA United in upset win over Buxton in GFF Elite League

Ramdhani storms into Women’s Singles Semis

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web