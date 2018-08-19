Pollard leads from front as Stars end two-year wait for victory

A maiden T20 hundred from skipper Kieron Pollard at last propelled St Lucia Stars to a first Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) victory in 15 matches as the disappointment of 24 hours earlier was washed away in a dominant 38-run victory over Barbados Tridents.

The Stars had appeared certain to end their losing streak a day earlier against Trinbago Knight Riders, but failed to defend 85 in the last five overs to slide to a demoralizing five-wicket loss.

The schedule, though, presented the Stars with the chance to put things right immediately, and it was their captain who led by example, blasting his way to a six-laden 53-ball century – remarkably his first in T20s in his 384th innings – and sharing a sparkling 148-run partnership with Andre Fletcher (80 from 52) in a Hero CPL record score of 226/6…..