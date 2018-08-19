Sports

Pollard leads from front as Stars end two-year wait for victory

—St Lucia Stars 226/6 (Pollard 104, Fletcher 80, Cornwall 30, Wahab Riaz 3/35, Reifer 2/67) beat Barbados Tridents 188/6 (D Smith 58, McCoy 3/28, Qais Ahmad 2/29) by 38 runs

By Staff Writer
Kieron Pollard (L) of St Lucia Stars receives the man of the match prize from Rajendra Trivedi (R) at the end of match 10 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League between St Lucia Stars and Barbados Tridents at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground on August 17, 2018 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20/Getty Images.

A maiden T20 hundred from skipper Kieron Pollard at last propelled St Lucia Stars to a first Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) victory in 15 matches as the disappointment of 24 hours earlier was washed away in a dominant 38-run victory over Barbados Tridents.

 The Stars had appeared certain to end their losing streak a day earlier against Trinbago Knight Riders, but failed to defend 85 in the last five overs to slide to a demoralizing five-wicket loss.

 The schedule, though, presented the Stars with the chance to put things right immediately, and it was their captain who led by example, blasting his way to a six-laden 53-ball century – remarkably his first in T20s in his 384th innings – and sharing a sparkling 148-run partnership with Andre Fletcher (80 from 52) in a Hero CPL record score of 226/6…..

