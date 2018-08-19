Trophy Stall support for Guyana Cup 2018

Guyana’s leading distributors in silverware, Trophy Stall, continued its support of horse racing by committing sponsorship to the 12th edition of the lucrative Guyana Cup horserace meet which gallops off at the Rising Sun turf club today with over $15 million in cash and prizes up for grabs.

Rohan Oudit’s Construction Company as well has added its name to the list of sponsors supporting the mega horseracing event, the biggest on the local calendar.

At the South Road location of the Trophy Stall, Proprietor, Ramesh Sunich, presented organiser, Nazrudeen Mohamed, with half a dozen trophies which will be awarded to top performers at today’s race meet at Number 6 village, West Coast Berbice…..