Colours continues sponsorship of Ninvalle

Colours Botique continued their longstanding dedication to the development of athletes in Guyana as they renewed their sponsorship of former Caribbean Under-11 champion and National Under-13 table tennis protégé, Kaysan Ninvalle.

Ninvalle, who is looking for his second title in the Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championship, set for the Dominican Republic from August 26 – 31 will represent Guyana in the Under-13 division with gears compliments of the sporting goods giant.

At the store’s Robb Street location on Saturday, Ninvalle was presented with the goods of which he described as aids to him being the best player he can be…..