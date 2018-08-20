Everest wallops TSC by 44 runs

Everest Cricket Club marked the return of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) New Building Society (NBS) second-division 40-over tournament with a 44-run win over Transport Sports Club in Zone A at Everest, Camp Road on Saturday.

Transport, who are one position above Everest in the point’s standings, won the toss and sent Everest to bat on a familiar track with the sun blazing and they posted 217-9 from their allotted overs while Transport could only muster 173 all out in 38.4 overs.

Richie Looknauth was the foundation of the Everest innings, carving 63 runs in a knock that included four sixes and a pair of fours before he was enticed into a miscued shot off of Akeem Redman and was caught by Sheldon Alexander at long on…..