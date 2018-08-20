Sports

Everest wallops TSC by 44 runs

By Staff Writer
Richie Looknauth stroked 63 for Everest

Everest Cricket Club marked the return of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) New Building Society (NBS) second-division 40-over tournament with a 44-run win over Transport Sports Club in Zone A at Everest, Camp Road on Saturday.

Transport, who are one position above Everest in the point’s standings, won the toss and sent Everest to bat on a familiar track with the sun blazing and they posted 217-9 from their allotted overs while Transport could only muster 173 all out in 38.4 overs.

Richie Looknauth was the foundation of the Everest innings, carving 63 runs in a knock that included four sixes and a pair of fours before he was enticed into a miscued shot off of Akeem Redman and was caught by Sheldon Alexander at long on…..

