Griffith is new Urban Benjamin Memorial Champion

Team Evolution kept the Urban Benjamin Memorial Road Race title in the house as Christopher ‘Chicken Legs” Griffith stormed to the seniors tile in the second edition of the event yesterday sponsored by Gomes Mining Company and organized by Evolution.

Racing across a distance of 74 miles beginning in front of the Charity Primary School before heading east onto the Essequibo Coast Public Road, then onto the stretch to Supenaam and back to the starting point, Griffith stopped the clock ahead of the other 32 competitors in a time of two hours, 59 minutes and 53 seconds (02:59:53).

His time was nearly four minutes slower than last year when his team mate, Paul DeNobrega won the race…..