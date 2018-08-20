Sports

Ramdhani closes in on Gold medal

-Upsets Mangroe in semis

By Staff Writer
Priyanna Ramdhani in action

Sixteen-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani is guaranteed a medal at the Caribbean International and Regional Junior and Senior Badminton Championships currently taking place in Paramaribo, Suriname after she stormed into the junior girls singles final with an upset win over the top seed Saturday.

Last night Ramdhani, Guyana’s top female player was down to play in both the female Under-19 singles and doubles.

At the Ring Sports Center in Ringweg Noord, Guyana’s female badminton champion Ramdhani was the center of attraction, silencing the audience with an upset win over the number-one ranked player in the division and tournament favourite, Imani Mangroe in their semi-final showdown…..

More in Sports

Colours continues sponsorship of Ninvalle

Everest wallops TSC by 44 runs

Golden Jaguars lose to Madureira 0-3

Golden Jaguars lose to Madureira 0-3

Santos whips Beacons 4-0 in U15 football

Santos whips Beacons 4-0 in U15 football

Trophy Stall support for Guyana Cup 2018

Guyana Beverage Inc. to sponsor Titans Table tennis tournament

Indonesia welcomes Asia with explosive opening ceremony

Indonesia welcomes Asia with explosive opening ceremony

Pollard leads from front as Stars end two-year wait for victory

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web