Ramdhani closes in on Gold medal

Sixteen-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani is guaranteed a medal at the Caribbean International and Regional Junior and Senior Badminton Championships currently taking place in Paramaribo, Suriname after she stormed into the junior girls singles final with an upset win over the top seed Saturday.

Last night Ramdhani, Guyana’s top female player was down to play in both the female Under-19 singles and doubles.

At the Ring Sports Center in Ringweg Noord, Guyana’s female badminton champion Ramdhani was the center of attraction, silencing the audience with an upset win over the number-one ranked player in the division and tournament favourite, Imani Mangroe in their semi-final showdown…..