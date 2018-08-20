Santos whips Beacons 4-0 in U15 football

Despite being launched in March 2017, the Georgetown leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League finally commenced with Santos mauling Beacons 4-0 on Saturday.

Santos secured the easy result at the Tucville ground led by a Darren Niles brace in the 12th and 30th minute and a Kevin Mullin double in the ninth and 24th minute.

Also, Eastveldt and Masters Academy battled to a 2-2 draw. Rolan Apple smashed two goals in the 27th and 50th minute for Eastveldt, while Michael Oie tagged a double in the 24th and 55th minute for Masters Academy.

In the final match, Riddim Squad and Black Pearl battled to a 0-0 result. Prior to the start of the event, a march past featuring the competing teams occurred.

Brief remarks were made by Chairman of the Interim Management Committee of the Georgetown Football Association Trevor Williams and Second Vice President of the Guyana Football Federation, Rawlston Adams.

The event continues tomorrow at the same venue.