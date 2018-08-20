Vera’s Finally repeats as champion…..12th Guyana Cup

Vera’s Finally captured an emphatic gate-to-pole victory at the Rising Sun Turf Club to repeat as champion of the feature event of the Guyana Cup yesterday, justifying the favourite tag given at the start of the race.

On a breezy Sunday afternoon at the overflowing venue, the chestnut filly sent the turfites into a frenzy as she galloped across the finish line ahead of six other race horses in the C and Lower eight furlong event.

The victory was worth a hefty and appetizing $2M and the large Banks DIH Limited trophy. ….