Sports

Vera’s Finally repeats as champion…..12th Guyana Cup

By Staff Writer
Back to Back! Vera’s Finally galloping to victory in the feature C and Lower event of yesterday’s Guyana Cup at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

Vera’s Finally captured an emphatic gate-to-pole victory at the Rising Sun Turf Club to repeat as champion of the feature event of the Guyana Cup yesterday, justifying the favourite tag given at the start of the race.

On a breezy Sunday afternoon at the overflowing venue, the chestnut filly sent the turfites into a frenzy as she galloped across the finish line ahead of six other race horses in the C and Lower eight furlong event.

The victory was worth a hefty and appetizing $2M and the large Banks DIH Limited trophy. ….

More in Sports

Top teams reach knockout round

Hetmyer’s third fastest CPL ton sets up Warriors victory over Tallawahs

Griffith is new Urban Benjamin Memorial Champion

Figgy Green Jags crowned champs

Ramdhani closes in on Gold medal

Colours continues sponsorship of Ninvalle

Everest wallops TSC by 44 runs

Golden Jaguars lose to Madureira 0-3

Golden Jaguars lose to Madureira 0-3

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web