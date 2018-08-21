Aleka Persaud breaks five records at Goodwill Swim meet

Eleven-year-old Aleka Persaud shattered five records while carting off 11 medals for Guyana to finish the champion girl of the 11-12 age group while Ethan Gonsalves was crowned champion boy of the group during the Goodwill Swim Meet held at the Aquatic Center, Barbados over the weekend.

Persaud was easily Guyana’s best performer, having shaved time off the girls 100 metre 11-12 years freestyle event setting a new time of one minute, three seconds and 13 milliseconds (01.03.13) on day one.

The aquatic star returned over the following two days to reset the records in the 11-12 girls years categories of the 50m butterfly (30.63s), 50m freestyle (27.95s), 200m individual medley (IM) (02.36.50) and 100m butterfly (01.09.17) events…..