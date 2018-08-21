Sports

Guyana defeat Jamaica by 5 wickets

By Staff Writer
Bhaskar Yadram claimed 4-19 with the ball and followed up with a 25-run cameo

Defending champions Guyana moved closer to retaining their title after they defeated Jamaica by five wickets while Barbados and the Leeward Islands also recorded wins while Trinidad and Tobago received a bye in the latest round of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 50 overs tournament yesterday at Cumberland Playing Field, St. Vincent.

The reigning champions won the toss and sent Jamaica in  to bat.

They were dismissed for 166 in 48.3 overs while Guyana replied strong with 170-5, winning with 14.3 overs to spare.

Skipper Bhaskar Yadram started with the new ball and found success early on, bowling Ricardo McIntosh and then enticed Kirk McKenzie to a shot which resulted in him edging to Joshua Persaud behind the stumps…..

