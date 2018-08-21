Guyana wins Caribbean schoolboys and juniors boxing tournament

Add another Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Tournament trophy to Team Guyana’s cabinet.
Thanks to a table leading eight gold medals and best boxer performances by Leon Moore Jr and Richard Howard, Team Guyana was able to retain the Pepsi Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing Tournament trophy when the curtain came down on the event on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium.
Team Trinidad finished with two gold medals from the gloves of Blessing Waldropt (lightweight) and Faith Ramnauth (flyweight). Jamaica snared a gold thanks Britney McFarlane (female best boxer) during the third edition of the three-night international fixture. Team St Lucia failed to capture any top podium spots…..