Ramdhani wins Guyana’s first Gold at CAREBACO

Guyana’s top female badminton player Priyanna Ramdhani cemented her place at the top of the Caribbean Under-19 female singles as well as one half of the Under-19 ladies doubles when she copped gold in both categories at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) CAREBACO Caribbean International and Regional Junior and Senior Badminton Championships in Paramaribo Suriname on Sunday.

Following her unprecedented success, the 16-year-old, in an invited comment, said “I think my performance was very good and all I can say is my training paid off.”

Speaking of the tournament, Ramdhani said that …“the competition was good.” Declaring that she was happy to be the U19 female champion of the Caribbean, she also said that “the girls tried their best.”….