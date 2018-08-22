Sports

Escarraga wins inaugural Hospitality golf tourney

By Staff Writer
The winners pose with their vouchers. From left; Avinash Persaud, Patrick Prashad, Guillermo Escarraga, Patanjalee Persaud and Aleem Hussain.

Guillermo Escarraga overtook the rest of the golfers on Saturday to mark his name as the champion of the inaugural Hospitality (Marriot, Grand Coastal and Aracari Resort) tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC).

Escarraga won himself a gift voucher worth a two-night stay for two at Marriott with his score of 64/90 which was the best net performance.

Patrick Prashad (73/85) accounted for second place and a two-night package at Grand Coastal while Patanjalee Persaud (74/91) and Aleem Hussain (75/85) earned both players a one-night stay at the Aracari Resort…..

