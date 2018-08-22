Sports

Friday cycling meet commemorate City’s 175th anniversary

By Staff Writer
The teach them young programme has trained over 90 percent of Guyana’s riders

The National Sports Commission and Racing Secretary/National Cycling Coach, Hassan Mohammed in collaboration with the Guyana Cycling Federation will be hosting a special cycling programme on Friday in commemoration of the 175thanniversary of the city of Georgetown.

Mohammed explained that the programme will be held in the inner circuit of the National Park will be open to all participants of the Teach Them Young Programme and while the event will not feature a seniors race, it will see action in the veterans  category, a 10-lap dash.

The juniors and juveniles will also compete in 10-lap events while the BMX riders will be bundled into two age groups, 6-9 and 9-12 competing in one and two-lap races respectively…..

