GABF holds outreach clinic in Bartica

In an effort to grow the sport the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) hosted a three-day training clinic in Bartica from August 17th-19th at the Bartica Community Centre.

The training camp, which was the first staged in over 10 years, was coordinated by National coach Junior Hercules. It consisted of 26 participants between the ages of 6-18.

Among the subject areas taught during the sessions were Dribbling, Passing, Shooting, Defensive Techniques, Life Skills and the essentials for a basketball Scholarship.

The sponsors of the event included Grace Kennedy Remittance Services Limited, Banks DIH Limited, Neighbourhood Pharmacy and the Bartica Interim Basketball Committee.