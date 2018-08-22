Sports

GABF holds outreach clinic in Bartica

By Staff Writer
National Head-coach Junior Hercules (right) posing with participants of the training clinic at the Bartica Community Centre

In an effort to grow the sport the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) hosted a three-day training clinic in Bartica from August 17th-19th at the Bartica Community Centre.

The training camp, which was the first staged in over 10 years, was coordinated by National coach Junior Hercules. It consisted of 26 participants between the ages of 6-18.

Among the subject areas taught during the sessions were Dribbling, Passing, Shooting, Defensive Techniques, Life Skills and the essentials for a basketball Scholarship.

The sponsors of the event included Grace Kennedy Remittance Services Limited, Banks DIH Limited, Neighbourhood Pharmacy and the Bartica Interim Basketball Committee. 

More in Sports

Stars slump to crushing defeat after dramatic batting collapse

Friday cycling meet commemorate City’s 175th anniversary

Rose Hall Town Bakewell to defend title in final

Escarraga wins inaugural Hospitality golf tourney

Round of 16 matches commence Saturday

Crown Mining Supplies golf tourney tees off today

Young Golden Jaguars Parks, Dundas relish opportunity to stretch horizons

Bolt wants to prove critics wrong following debut session Down Under

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web