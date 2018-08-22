Sports

Guyana Embassy to Brazil supporting Golden Jaguars

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Embassy in Brazil has been providing moral support to the Golden Jaguars setup during their historic Brazilian tour of Rio de Janeiro.

Jevon Rodrigues, the First Secretary of the Consulate, who represented Guyana’s Ambassador George Talbot, said, “This encampment is historic as it is happening in a year when Guyana and Brazil are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations. Events to celebrate this milestone would be taking place in Brazil and Guyana. I would like to wish the team and management, on behalf of Ambassador Talbot, the very best going forward and encourage you to be the best, work hard and the good results will follow.” Rodrigues, a former President for the West Demerara Football Association, praised the Guyana Football Federation for the initiative which can boost the sport locally, and improve cultural relations between the nations…..

