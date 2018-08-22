Rose Hall Town Bakewell to defend title in final

Rose Hall Town Bakewell moved within one match of retaining their Under-17 title in the Berbice Cricket Board/Ramnaresh Sarwan 50-overs knockout competition with wins over Port Mourant and Rose Hall Canje.

In the opening round, the defending champions took first strike against Rose Hall Canje posting 133 all out in 30.2 overs before rolling over their challengers for 100 runs.

Bakewell lost their first wicket without a run on the board but Mahendra Gopilall and Jonathan Rampersaud both stroked 28 runs while Tyrese Sealey, Lucas Arthur and Angelino Ramdehol supported with cameos of 19, 14 and 13 respectively to see their side climb to the total after a horrid start…..