Sports

Round of 16 matches commence Saturday

…Guinness Cage Street-ball c/ships

By Staff Writer
Flashback-Scenes from the Uprising (blue) and BV-B group clash in the Guinness Cage Streetball Championship at the Haslington Tarmac

Following an exciting and unpredictable group stage, the eagerly anticipated round of 16 section and quarterfinal rounds in the Guinness Cage Streetball championships will commence on Saturday at the Haslington tarmac.

In the opening fixture, Kitty based outfit Hustlers will oppose North East La Penitence from 19:00hrs, while the second fixture pits Broad Street against Alexander Village at 19:20hrs.

The third contest of the night will witness Tiger Bay against Avocado Ballers from 19:40hrs, while Leopold Street tackles Albouystown at 20:00hrs and Sparta Boss opposes Back Circle from 20:20hrs…..

More in Sports

Stars slump to crushing defeat after dramatic batting collapse

Friday cycling meet commemorate City’s 175th anniversary

Rose Hall Town Bakewell to defend title in final

GABF holds outreach clinic in Bartica

Escarraga wins inaugural Hospitality golf tourney

Crown Mining Supplies golf tourney tees off today

Young Golden Jaguars Parks, Dundas relish opportunity to stretch horizons

Bolt wants to prove critics wrong following debut session Down Under

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web