Round of 16 matches commence Saturday

Following an exciting and unpredictable group stage, the eagerly anticipated round of 16 section and quarterfinal rounds in the Guinness Cage Streetball championships will commence on Saturday at the Haslington tarmac.

In the opening fixture, Kitty based outfit Hustlers will oppose North East La Penitence from 19:00hrs, while the second fixture pits Broad Street against Alexander Village at 19:20hrs.

The third contest of the night will witness Tiger Bay against Avocado Ballers from 19:40hrs, while Leopold Street tackles Albouystown at 20:00hrs and Sparta Boss opposes Back Circle from 20:20hrs…..