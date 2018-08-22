Young Golden Jaguars Parks, Dundas relish opportunity to stretch horizons

Golden Jaguar international aspirants Kevin Dundas and Franklyn Parks declared that they feel privileged to be part of the maiden National Team Brazilian Tour which was organized by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Dundas, who plies his trade with Den Amstel FC in the Elite League during brief remarks said, “To get this opportunity, I am really grateful to God and my coaches for creating the pathway for this so that I can become a better player and improve. So it’s a really great opportunity to learn and go forward in the game. The coaches here have widened my horizons on how football is structured and the way forward with the game.”

According to the former Buxton United and Guyana Defence Force defender, “Most of the time I am working and not selected; you feel like you not really going anywhere, so this is a major boost to my game and I’m learning something new every day from the coaches as they are very experienced and this is the way forward.”….