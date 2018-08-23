Ann’s Grove, Milerock battle to 1-1 stalemate

Ann’s Grove and Milerock battled to a 1-1 result when the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League continued Tuesday at the No. #5 ground, West Coast Berbice.

Maxton Adams handed the East Coast giant the lead in the 25th minute. Racing to the right side of the penalty box, Adams directed his first time effort into the back of the net after latching onto a perfectly-placed, left-side cross.

Veteran forward Rawle Gittens ensured the Lindeners left the Ancient County with a share of the spoils levelling proceedings compliments of a 79th minute conversion.

It was a moment of individual brilliance from the wily elder football statesman, who rolled back the years with a finish that was good enough to be a winner for a match of any level…..