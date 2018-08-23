Archer helps Sussex to massive win over Rampaul’s Derbyshire

LONDON, CMC – Barbadian speedster Jofra Archer moved his wickets tally for the season to 21 from just four matches, after taking two scalps on the final day here Wednesday to help propel Sussex to a comprehensive 243-run victory over Derbyshire.

The 23-year-old, who has been a revelation for Sussex, finished with two for 21 from 15.2 overs as the visitors faltered for 161 in their second innings in pursuit of 405 runs for victory in their County Championship Division Two contest.

Left-arm spinner Danny Briggs was the leading bowler with three for 41 while Archer’s new-ball partner, right-armer Ollie Robinson, picked up two for 36.

Resuming the day on six without loss, Derbyshire got a top score of 40 from opener Ben Slater while Anuj Dal hit 25 on first class debut and Alex Hughes, 20.

Slater and captain Billy Goldleman (14) extended their opening stand to 58 to give Derbyshire hope of saving the contest at Hove.

But once the partnership was broken, the innings quickly came apart, with eight wickets falling for 103 runs.

West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul did not bat due to injury.

Last season, Archer was the leading bowler for Sussex with 61 wickets but his participation has been limited this season due to his Indian Premier League commitments.

At the Rose Bowl, ex-Barbados and West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards could only manage one wicket but Kraigg Brathwaite’s Nottinghamshire still collapsed to a 270-run defeat at the hands of Hampshire.

Resuming the day on 128 for four, Notts were dismissed for 277 in their second innings, well short of their improbable target of 511.

Edwards took six wickets in the first innings to hand Hampshire the early initiative in the contest.