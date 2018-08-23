Sports

Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage Street-ball tournament

By Staff Writer
Jermaine Figueira

Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira added his name to the growing list of sponsors of the Guinness Cage Street-ball championships by donating several balls to tournament coordinators Three Peat Promotions on Tuesday.

The Linden native, a rising star in the political arena and a seasoned football administrator, said that he is committed to sports development especially at the community and grassroot levels, which are the foundations of the discipline.

He disclosed that such initiatives foster social cohesion in a nation that is ethnically diverse, declaring he will always be supportive of enterprises that aim to bring communities together while giving opportunities to individuals to expose their talents…..

More in Sports

Junior table tennis team wings out for Caribbean C/ships

By

RHT Farfan and Mendes battle Albion for U15 title

Ramdhani into men’s singles quarterfinals at CAREBACO international

Redman’s maiden century helps Transport level series

Tucville to clash with Mahaicony in semis

Ann’s Grove, Milerock battle to 1-1 stalemate

Rugby team looking to pull off upsets in Colombia – Sam

Pollard holds out hope despite Stars continued slump

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web