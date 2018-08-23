Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage Street-ball tournament

Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira added his name to the growing list of sponsors of the Guinness Cage Street-ball championships by donating several balls to tournament coordinators Three Peat Promotions on Tuesday.

The Linden native, a rising star in the political arena and a seasoned football administrator, said that he is committed to sports development especially at the community and grassroot levels, which are the foundations of the discipline.

He disclosed that such initiatives foster social cohesion in a nation that is ethnically diverse, declaring he will always be supportive of enterprises that aim to bring communities together while giving opportunities to individuals to expose their talents…..