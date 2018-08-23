Joseph in training squad for Leewards tournament

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Test star Alzarri Joseph heads a 23-man training squad named by the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association for the upcoming Leeward Islands championship starting next month.

The 21-year-old fast bowler is currently representing St Kitts and Nevis in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, which wraps up with the final on September 16 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Joseph only returned to international cricket in June following a layoff to recover from a stress fracture of the back sustained on the tour of New Zealand last December.

He subsequently played two One-Day Internationals against Bangladesh last month in Guyana with little success.

A member of the title-winning West Indies Under-19 World Cup side two years ago, Joseph has gone on to play six Tests and 16 ODIs.

He will be joined in the training squad by Windies A team star, Rahkeem Cornwall, who is also campaiging in the CPL for St Lucia Stars.

SQUAD – Alzarri Joseph, Tyrone Williams Jr., Orlando Peters, Kofie James, Avier Christian, Karima Gore, Michael Dover, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kadeem Henry, Elroy Francis Jr., Javier Spencer, Stanny Simon, Kenny Sutton, Deran Benta, Taiem Tonge, Jamaual Fernandez, Damian Lowenfield, Shavon Moore, Orandel Boston, Cleton Payne, Uri Smith, Kenrick Scott, Nino Henry.