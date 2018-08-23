Junior table tennis team wings out for Caribbean C/ships

Guyana’s junior table tennis team yesterday departed these shores to match their skills against their Caribbean counterparts in this year’s edition of the Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet championships.
The tournament is set for the Dominican Republic from August 26 – 31.
Speaking moments before the team’s departure, coach Linden Johnson indicated to Stabroek Sports that he’s confident of success. ….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web