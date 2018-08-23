Sports

Ramdhani into men’s singles quarterfinals at CAREBACO international

By Staff Writer
Priyanna and Narayan Ramdhani have both made it to the quarter finals of their singles division while advancing in the mixed doubles.

After two rounds of the men’s singles at the Badminton World Federation CAREBACO Senior International championships Tuesday night, Guyana’s top male player d Narayan Ramdhani was the lone male standing as he marched into the quarterfinal of the event in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Ramdhani defeated Trinidad and Tobago’s Amir Mohabir 21-6, 21-2 to book his round two clash against countryman, Jonathan Mangra who had earlier disposed of Suriname’s Denzel Sweet 21-11, 21-10.

Ramdhani went toe-to-toe with his longtime friend, eventually coming out on top 21-17, 21-11…..

More in Sports

Junior table tennis team wings out for Caribbean C/ships

By

RHT Farfan and Mendes battle Albion for U15 title

Redman’s maiden century helps Transport level series

Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage Street-ball tournament

Tucville to clash with Mahaicony in semis

Ann’s Grove, Milerock battle to 1-1 stalemate

Rugby team looking to pull off upsets in Colombia – Sam

Pollard holds out hope despite Stars continued slump

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web