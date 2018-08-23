Ramdhani into men’s singles quarterfinals at CAREBACO international

After two rounds of the men’s singles at the Badminton World Federation CAREBACO Senior International championships Tuesday night, Guyana’s top male player d Narayan Ramdhani was the lone male standing as he marched into the quarterfinal of the event in Paramaribo, Suriname.
Ramdhani defeated Trinidad and Tobago’s Amir Mohabir 21-6, 21-2 to book his round two clash against countryman, Jonathan Mangra who had earlier disposed of Suriname’s Denzel Sweet 21-11, 21-10.
Ramdhani went toe-to-toe with his longtime friend, eventually coming out on top 21-17, 21-11…..
