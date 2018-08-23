Redman’s maiden century helps Transport level series

Akeem Redman laid waste to the Buxton Sports Club bowling attack to score his maiden century and lead Transport Sports Club to a 154-run win and level the three match series between the two clubs on Sunday.
Playing at the Buxton Club Ground, East Coast Demerara, the hosts won the toss and decided to field but soon regretted the decision.
Redman smashed 10 fours and five sixes as he climbed to one of the fastest centuries locally to muscle his team to 248-8 from 35 overs.
Buxton, in only, were only able to muster 94 all out in 18 overs…..
