RHT Farfan and Mendes battle Albion for U15 title

Defending champions, Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes defeated Blairmont by five wickets while Albion registered a three-wicket win over Tucber Park Cricket Club to book their spots in the final of the Berbice Cricket Board/ Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 Inter Club 50 overs championship.

With the sun in all its glory contrary to recent times, on Tuesday at the Albion Community Development Centre Ground, Tucber Park took first strike but with the wicket, favouring the bowlers, saw Kumar Deopersaud picking up 4-20 while Pavendra Ganesh snatched 4-27 as the visitors were skittled out for 104 with Zeynul Ramsammy being the mainstay in the batting line up with a tenacious 35…..