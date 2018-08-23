Sports

RHT Farfan and Mendes battle Albion for U15 title

By Staff Writer
The defending champions will have their hands full in the final come Saturday

Defending champions, Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes defeated Blairmont by five wickets while Albion registered a three-wicket win over Tucber Park Cricket Club to book their spots in the final of the Berbice Cricket Board/ Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 Inter Club 50 overs championship.

With the sun in all its glory contrary to recent times, on Tuesday at the Albion Community Development Centre Ground, Tucber Park took first strike but with the wicket, favouring the bowlers, saw Kumar Deopersaud picking up 4-20 while Pavendra Ganesh snatched 4-27 as the visitors were skittled out for 104 with Zeynul Ramsammy being the mainstay in the batting line up with a tenacious 35…..

More in Sports

Junior table tennis team wings out for Caribbean C/ships

By

Ramdhani into men’s singles quarterfinals at CAREBACO international

Redman’s maiden century helps Transport level series

Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage Street-ball tournament

Tucville to clash with Mahaicony in semis

Ann’s Grove, Milerock battle to 1-1 stalemate

Rugby team looking to pull off upsets in Colombia – Sam

Pollard holds out hope despite Stars continued slump

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web