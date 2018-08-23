Rugby team looking to pull off upsets in Colombia – Sam

The national 15s rugby team departed for Colombia yesterday on a quest to secure maximum tournament points during the inaugural Americas 15s Rugby Challenge which kicks off Sunday.
Guyana’s outfit will compete against powerhouses like Mexico, the host country and Paraguay.
Each team will play three games in the round-robin tournament – August 26 and August 29, with the final round set for September 1. The winner will be the team with the most tournament points…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web