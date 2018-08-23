Sports

Rugby team looking to pull off upsets in Colombia – Sam

-Americas 15s Rugby Challenge

By Staff Writer
The national 15s rugby team departed for Colombia yesterday on a mission to secure maximum tournament points during the inaugural Americas 15s Rugby Challenge which kicks off Sunday. Guyana’s outfit will compete against powerhouses like Mexico, the hosts and Paraguay.

The national 15s rugby team departed for Colombia yesterday on a quest to secure maximum tournament points during the inaugural Americas 15s Rugby Challenge which kicks off Sunday.

Guyana’s outfit will compete against powerhouses like Mexico, the host country and Paraguay.

Each team will play three games in the round-robin tournament – August 26 and August 29, with the final round set for September 1. The winner will be the team with the most tournament points…..

More in Sports

Junior table tennis team wings out for Caribbean C/ships

By

RHT Farfan and Mendes battle Albion for U15 title

Ramdhani into men’s singles quarterfinals at CAREBACO international

Redman’s maiden century helps Transport level series

Figueira donates balls to Guinness Cage Street-ball tournament

Tucville to clash with Mahaicony in semis

Ann’s Grove, Milerock battle to 1-1 stalemate

Pollard holds out hope despite Stars continued slump

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web