Tucville to clash with Mahaicony in semis

Mahaicony scorers Rivaldo James (left) and Jason Wronge (center). Also in the photo is Brian Fredericks of St. John’s Basco Orphanage.

Tucville will oppose Mahaicony while Mahaica will battle Beterverwagting (BV) in the semi-finals of the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Junior Shield (U20) Football League following the conclusion of the preliminary round.

Staged at the BV ground, Tucville defeated Plaisance 3-1. Shemroy Hayles, Joshua Braithwaite and Wayne Barker scored in the 13th, 40th and 58th minute respectively. Plaisance briefly equalised in the 18th minute.

Meanwhile, Mahaicony downed St. John’s Basco Orphanage 2-1. Rivaldo James and Jason Wronge scored in the second and 48th minute respectively.

On target in the loss was Brian Fredericks in the 68th minute. Similarly, Mahaica edged BV 1-0. Omari Walcott scored in the 40th minute. The event is mainly sponsored by GLDA/NAREI and ROCK.

