Tucville to clash with Mahaicony in semis

Tucville will oppose Mahaicony while Mahaica will battle Beterverwagting (BV) in the semi-finals of the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Junior Shield (U20) Football League following the conclusion of the preliminary round.

Staged at the BV ground, Tucville defeated Plaisance 3-1. Shemroy Hayles, Joshua Braithwaite and Wayne Barker scored in the 13th, 40th and 58th minute respectively. Plaisance briefly equalised in the 18th minute.

Meanwhile, Mahaicony downed St. John’s Basco Orphanage 2-1. Rivaldo James and Jason Wronge scored in the second and 48th minute respectively.

On target in the loss was Brian Fredericks in the 68th minute. Similarly, Mahaica edged BV 1-0. Omari Walcott scored in the 40th minute. The event is mainly sponsored by GLDA/NAREI and ROCK.