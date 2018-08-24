Sports

IBGL sponsorship for Guinness Cage Street-Ball Championship

By Staff Writer
Three Peat Promotions representative, Rawle Welch, receiving the sponsorship cheque from IBGL staffer Melissa Cupidore yesterday at the IBGL Head Office in Carmichael Street.  

Insurance Brokers Guyana Limited (IBGL), joined the list of sponsors to support the Guinness Cage Street-Ball Championship, following a simple presentation yesterday at the entity’s Carmichael Street Office.

Staffer Melissa Cupidore made the presentation on behalf of Company Director Ewart Adams to Three Peat Promotions representative, Rawle Welch, coordinator of the championship.

Adams, during brief remarks, declared that he is proud to be associated with the initiative, which aids in fostering social cohesion amongst the communities, while providing an avenue for individuals to display their respective talents…..

