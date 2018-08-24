IBGL sponsorship for Guinness Cage Street-Ball Championship

Insurance Brokers Guyana Limited (IBGL), joined the list of sponsors to support the Guinness Cage Street-Ball Championship, following a simple presentation yesterday at the entity’s Carmichael Street Office.

Staffer Melissa Cupidore made the presentation on behalf of Company Director Ewart Adams to Three Peat Promotions representative, Rawle Welch, coordinator of the championship.

Adams, during brief remarks, declared that he is proud to be associated with the initiative, which aids in fostering social cohesion amongst the communities, while providing an avenue for individuals to display their respective talents…..