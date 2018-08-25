Battle lines drawn for Guinness Cage round of 16 matches

The Haslington Market Tarmac tonight will provide the battleground for the round of 16 stage in the 2nd annual Guinness Cage Streetball championships.

The venue, which has witnessed wonderful sporting moments in recent times, has become the home for East Coast favourite Uprising, who defied all the odds to capture the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ division title.

The resulting victory significantly increased their fandom, which are expected to descend on the venue to witness their clash with fellow East Coast Demerara contender Plaisance. From the event’s inception, the expectations and pressure to perform has fallen on the shoulders of the youthful outfit to secure the title…..