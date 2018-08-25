Sports

Bright excited over next chapter of career

By Staff Writer
The Region’s best female junior long jumper, Chantoba Bright displaying some of the hardware she has earned during her young, successful career.

The region’s best female junior long jumper, Chantoba Bright, is over the moon about entering the next chapter in her career.

Bright is expected to compete on the United States collegiate circuit after receiving a full scholarship to attend the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP).

The ‘Leaping Pride Of Linden’ who won back-to-back gold medals at the CARIFTA Games this year and last year, attracted interest from several colleges like Florida and Kansas State University, Monroe College, Liberty University and the University of Iowa.

Along with the guidance of her coach, Johnny Gravesande and her mom, Melissa Joseph, the 18-year-old ultimately chose UTEP…..

