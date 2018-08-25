GFF signs memorandum with Beverage Company

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] and the Guyana Beverage Incorporated, officially signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] to roll-out the ‘Fruta Kool Kidz’ National Grassroots Programme.

The initiative, which was birthed in Georgetown, will now commence in each of the nine regional member associations, under the watchful eye of federation coaches. It will target boys and girls under 11 years of age.

A subsidiary of Trinidad and Tobago entity SM Jaleel and Company Limited, the Guyana Beverage Incorporated, has a long and proud history in local sport development. The institution is the official sponsor of Tucville giant Fruta Conquerors, the country’s leading developmental club…..