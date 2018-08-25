Sports

Golden Jaguars refuse to play match in Brazil over unpaid wages

By Staff Writer

The Golden Jaguar internationals refused to play their final practice match on their Brazilian Tour against Bangu Atletico in protest of unpaid stipends by the Guyana Football Federation [GFF].

This was confirmed by GFF President Wayne Forde yesterday during a press conference held at the entity’s Campbellville headquarters.

The team was scheduled to contest their fourth and final fixture of the two-week tour of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, following a record of two losses and a draw against state teams….

