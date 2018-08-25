Sports

Niles, Fraser take top honors at 175th Georgetown anniversary cycling meet

The participants, organisers and members of Georgetown City Council at the end of a successful cycling meet in commemoration of the 175th anniversary of Georgetown as a city

Veteran rider, team Coco’s Junior Niles romped to victory in the veterans category while Donovan Fraser eased to the juveniles title during the 175thanniversary of the Georgetown as a city cycling meet in the National Park yesterday.

The event, organized by Racing Secretary/National Cycling coach, Hassan Mohammed and sponsored by the National Sports Commission in collaboration with Mayor and City Council and the Guyana Cycling Federation saw Niles, according to official timekeeper Joseph Britton, stopping the clock at 21 minutes, nine seconds and 42 milliseconds (21:09:42).

Sequin Hubbard and Ian Jackson were second and third respectively in the 10-lap event…..

