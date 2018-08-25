Sports

NSC donates equipment to Guyana Karate Federation

By Staff Writer

In an effort to further the development of the discipline, the National Sports Commission [NSC] officially presented the Guyana Karate Federation [GKF] with a large quantity of equipment. 

This significant donation occurred yesterday at the NSC’s Homestretch Avenue head-quarters. 

Receiving the equipment from Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, were GKF President Amir Khouri and Vice-Presidents Roger Peroune and Keith Beaton.

Among the equipment received were shin and foot protectors, groin protectors, male and female chest protectors and gloves…..

