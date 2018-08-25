Ramdhani storms into women’s singles, doubles finals

Priyanna Ramdhani, Badminton World Federation (BWFT) CAREBACO Under-19 girls singles and doubles champion will look to complete the double in Suriname when she takes part in the final of the singles and female doubles of the Open International championships.
The 16-year-old wonder kid defeated the number-one seed in the division, Jamaica’s Katherine Wynter in the semifinals in a tense three set. Ramdhani won the first set, going the distance 24-22 but lost the second, 10-21. However she rebounded well to steal the final set 21-14. Earlier, Ramdhani marched part Monyata Riviera 21-19, 21-18…..
