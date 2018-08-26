Albion crowned U15 champs

Despite a delightful 93 and three-wicket haul from Jonathan Rampersaud, Albion dethroned Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes in the final of the Berbice Cricket Board/Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 50 overs-a-side knockout tournament on their home ground yesterday.

In front of a handful of spectators with the sun shining in all its glory after rain halted much of the tournament, Albion batting first, posted 167-6 from their full quota.

In reply, the visitors scored 161 all out in 47.2 overs.

Rampersaud said after the match that it was hard finishing second, pointing out that there were too many dropped catches and misfields on the hot day. However, he said it was a good game praised Albion for a well-played match…..