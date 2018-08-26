Guyana opens Rugby Challenge campaign today against Colombia

Guyana’s national rugby outfit opens its inaugural Americas 15s Rugby Challenge campaign against host Colombia today.
Manager of the team, Solomon Sam stated, prior to the team’s departure that despite being the lowest ranked team in the competition, Guyana will be seeking to pull off upsets.
“We have nothing to lose,” said Sam pointing out that as a result, the team will be playing freely and without the pressure of some of the other teams…..
