Guyana to host senior Caribbean boxing c/ships in December

Fresh off the successful hosting of the third Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Tournament last week, it was disclosed that this year’s Caribbean Senior Championships will also be staged here in December.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, the annual fixture, previously held in Barbados and St Lucia, will return to the 592 on December 6.

Ninvalle then noted that it will be advantageous for Guyana which hosted and won the event in 2015…..