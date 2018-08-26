Guyana topple leaders Barbados by three wickets

Defending Cricket West Indies’ Regional 50-overs champions Guyana, led by a disciplined bowling effort, registered a three-wicket win over table toppers’ Barbados and move to the top of the table at Sion Hill Playing Field yesterday.

In the other fifth round matches, Jamaica defeated the Leeward Islands by seven wickets while Trinidad and Tobago crushed Canada by 10 wickets in St. Vincent.

Guyana’s bowling rattled the powerful Barbados batting line up for a dismal 80 in 25 overs.

They then survived a late scare before triumphing reaching 81-7 in 29.5 overs in reply…..